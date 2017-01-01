Icing on the Cake The scoop on in-demand wedding desserts sure to hit that sweet spot By Sara Perez Webber Dessert tables are still hot, and macaroons aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. What other sweet treats are wedding clients asking for, and what cake designs are in? To find out, we asked a few caterers, and rounded up some ideas you may not have considered. Continue reading »

State of the Unions Three caterers share the top trends—

from water bars to restaurant-style menus—

they’re featuring at their weddings By Sara Perez Webber What’s the “something new” at weddings these days? To find out, we asked three caterers from different areas of the country to tell us the trends they’re featuring—and clients are requesting—at their wedding receptions. Here’s what they had to say. Continue reading »