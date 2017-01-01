Icing on the Cake
The scoop on in-demand wedding desserts sure to hit that sweet spot
By Sara Perez Webber
Dessert tables are still hot, and macaroons aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. What other sweet treats are wedding clients asking for, and what cake designs are in? To find out, we asked a few caterers, and rounded up some ideas you may not have considered. Continue reading »
State of the Unions
Three caterers share the top trends—
from water bars to restaurant-style menus—
they’re featuring at their weddings
By Sara Perez Webber
What’s the “something new” at weddings these days? To find out, we asked three caterers from different areas of the country to tell us the trends they’re featuring—and clients are requesting—at their wedding receptions. Here’s what they had to say. Continue reading »
Profile – The Art of Catering
By Sara Perez Webber
As CEO, Simon Powles orchestrates the success of Starr Catering Group, which serves customers at iconic cultural centers and beyond
How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Well, you could practice, practice, practice, as the old saying goes. Or you could hold a wedding or function there—an increasingly popular option at the iconic New York concert hall, where Starr Catering Group is the exclusive caterer, orchestrating a thriving special event business.
“Over the last 12 months, the event spaces in the new education center that sits above Carnegie Hall have been extremely popular,” says Simon Powles, CEO of Starr Catering Group (starrevents.com). “The spaces, including a rooftop terrace, boast stunning views of Central Park and the surrounding city skyline.” The “grandeur of hosting your event at the world’s most famous theater” adds to the venue’s allure, says Powles. Continue reading »